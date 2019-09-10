9th Circ.: Robocall Ban 'Strikes At Heart' Of 1st Amendment

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Montana law banning automated political campaign calls "strikes at the heart of the First Amendment" and disproportionately disadvantages candidates with fewer resources, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, overturning a district court's decision last year finding the law constitutional. In February 2018, a Montana federal judge denied political consulting firm Victory Processing LLC's constitutional challenge to the law, finding that it serves a compelling governmental interest and is sufficiently narrowly tailored to survive strict scrutiny applied to content-based legislation. But the Ninth Circuit disagreed, holding in its published decision that the 1991 legislation doesn't further the state's interest in protecting privacy....

