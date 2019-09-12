Maynard Cooper & Gale Enters Texas With Three Hires

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale PC announced it is expanding into Texas with the hire of three experienced real estate attorneys in Dallas. Matt Hudnall, Karen Cowden and Allan Katz joined the firm as shareholders earlier this month. All three of Hudnall PC’s attorneys were part of the move. The real estate lawyers bring a combined 75 years of experience along with their major client Stratford Land, which is a land investment and development firm. Jeff Grantham, a managing shareholder with Maynard Cooper & Gale, told Law360 Thursday that the firm had been looking for opportunities in the Dallas market and...

