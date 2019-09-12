Audit Shows Where DOD Cyber Enforcement Is Headed Next

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense inspector general issued a report on July 25 summarizing the findings of an audit into the protection of controlled unclassified information, or CUI, on contractor networks. Based on an in-depth review into nine contractors, the audit uncovered some common practices that fall short of meeting the standards set forth in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, which contractors are obligated to follow under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.204-7012, Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting. To address these exposed deficiencies, the report recommends that the DOD develop a plan to better...

