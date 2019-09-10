CVS To Pay $4.4M For Divulging HIV Status Of 6,000 Patients

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. has agreed to pay $4.35 million to resolve claims it divulged the protected health information of 6,000 Ohio residents by mailing letters in envelopes with windows that revealed names and references to HIV diagnoses, according to Tuesday federal court filings. The patients asked the court to give an initial green light to the settlement they hammered out with the pharmacy giant, which denied any wrongdoing as part of the deal but promised to finance the settlement fund in addition to taking steps to enhance privacy protections. The patients' legal team said the deal was "more than fair, reasonable,...

