Attys Say Farmers In Syngenta Row Waited Too Long To Sue

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Corn farmers waited too long to allege that Watts Guerra LLP and 15 other law firms engaged in fraud and other malpractice-related claims in underlying multidistrict litigation with Syngenta AG, the firms told a Kansas federal court Tuesday. The approximately 60,000 farmers missed their chance as they should have formally raised objections to how they were legally represented when a class settlement was struck in the MDL against Syngenta, the firms said. Because the farmers should have objected in that venue, they cannot now file a separate case alleging that the firms breached their fiduciary duties and aided and abetted their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS