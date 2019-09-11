Fenwick-Led Peloton Gears Up For Potential $1.1B IPO

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:33 AM EDT) -- Home exercise startup Peloton Interactive Inc. set a price range for a highly anticipated initial public offering that could raise $1.1 billion, hoping to work up one of the year’s largest IPOs. New York-based Peloton, represented by Fenwick & West LLP, said late Tuesday it plans to offer 40 million shares priced between $26 and $29, raising $1.1 billion at midpoint. Only five companies have raised more than $1 billion from IPOs this year, led by Uber’s $8.1 billion offering, though teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub Inc. is also prepping an estimated $1.2 billion IPO. If Peloton shares were to price at midpoint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS