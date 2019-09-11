5th Circ. Says Sessions' Decision Rules Out Woman's Asylum

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive a Honduran woman's asylum case, finding that a lower court had correctly interpreted former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision restricting certain groups, including domestic violence victims, from being eligible for asylum. A panel of two appellate judges determined Tuesday that a rehearing of Maria Gonzales-Veliz's case challenging her removal wasn't necessary because she hadn't provided enough evidence to support her claims that Honduran women who leave their domestic partners are different from a group of women Sessions said in a 2018 decision is excluded from seeking asylum as a part of a so-called persecuted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS