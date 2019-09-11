Insurers Must Face Lumber Liquidators' $36M Coverage Battle

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of excess insurers must face Lumber Liquidators' claims that they should help cover aspects of the flooring company's $36 million settlement over formaldehyde in its laminate flooring, a Wisconsin state judge said. Lumber Liquidators Inc. can pursue its case against Federal Insurance Co., Continental Casualty Co. and American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. since it plausibly accused them of failing to cover about $14 million in legal defense costs that might be covered under their excess insurance policies, Circuit Court Judge Rhonda L. Lanford said Monday in refusing to dismiss the case. A fourth insurer, St. Paul Fire &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS