NJ Justices Back Co.'s Evidence In Widow's Asbestos Trial

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court reinstated a trial court victory for an engineering company that whittled its portion of a $1.5 million judgment in a mesothelioma suit, ruling Friday that a lower appeals court improperly scrapped evidence showing other defendants carried the brunt of the blame. The justices’ unanimous decision maintains a jury’s ruling that Hilco Inc. predecessor Universal Engineering Co. Inc. was only responsible for 20% of the damages award in favor of Donna Rowe, whose husband Ronald Rowe succumbed to his disease during the litigation. Hilco’s high court appeal challenged the Appellate Division’s order for a new trial on...

