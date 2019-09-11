Calif. Senate Backs Athlete Pay Bill Over NCAA Protest

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The California Senate unanimously approved a bill that would allow athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships on Wednesday, as the NCAA urged Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign off on the bill, saying it would overthrow the competitive balance among its member schools. If the bill becomes law, the NCAA's board of governors wrote, the 58 NCAA schools in California would get an unfair recruiting advantage with their students allowed to earn money off their names and likenesses. Such a move would “erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes,” according to the letter. That advantage would make those...

