NCAA Urges Calif. Gov. To Stop Athlete Name, Likeness Bill

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The NCAA told California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday that a bill that would allow student athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships would overthrow the competitive balance among its member schools. If the bill moves forward, the NCAA's board of governors wrote, the 58 NCAA schools in California would get an unfair recruiting advantage with their students allowed to earn money off their names and likenesses. Such a move would “erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes,” according to the letter. That advantage would make those schools unable to compete in NCAA play and have negative impacts...

