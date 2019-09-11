Lexington Realty Adds 3 Industrial Properties For $180M

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Lexington Realty Trust said Wednesday it has acquired three industrial properties from real estate developer IDI Logistics for roughly $180 million. The warehouse and distribution facilities are located near Cincinnati, Ohio, with tenants including Amazon; Walmart subsidiary Hayneedle; and Blue Buffalo, a pet food division of General Mills, the announcement said. The 2.4 million square-foot portfolio is within logistics park known as Park North, according to the announcement. Lexington Realty Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, said the acquisition is part of its efforts to transition its portfolio entirely to industrial-focused holdings. The trust’s current holdings are largely single-tenant...

