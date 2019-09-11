Covington Nabs 11-Year Federal Prosecutor For NY Office

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A veteran assistant U.S. attorney whose 11 years in the Southern District of New York included prosecuting an international sex trafficking ring and disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner has joined Covington & Burling LLP's New York office. Amanda Kramer joined the firm Wednesday as a partner in the white collar defense and investigations practice. In addition to the Weiner trial, she prosecuted former Valeant Pharmaceuticals executive Gary Tanner for services fraud, and in March she was on the team prosecuting David Middendorf and Jeffrey Wada in connection with fraud by executives of accounting firm KPMG LLP. She said she developed many...

