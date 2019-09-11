WTO Set For Collision Course Over US Metal Tariffs Next Year

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A day after the World Trade Organization said it will rule on the Trump administration’s national security tariffs on steel and aluminum next fall, the trade body on Wednesday said it also expects to issue a decision on the retaliatory tariffs imposed by other countries around the same time. Trump’s decision to set a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% levy on aluminum using a Cold War-era national security law was met with a wave of WTO action from U.S. trading partners, as well as retaliatory duties on U.S. agricultural exports and other items. The administration, in turn, filed its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS