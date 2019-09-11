Deals Rumor Mill: WeWork, Groupon, Grab Holdings

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- WeWork is mulling corporate governance changes amid concerns about its upcoming initial public offering, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. The report comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the workspace sharing company's parent was considering cutting its value yet again to below $20 billion. Citing skepticism of The We Co.'s business model and corporate governance, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported that We could price the offering in a way that values the company at around $20 billion, a dramatic shift from a previous $47 billion private valuation. Groupon is considering making an acquisition — and its target could be Yelp —...

