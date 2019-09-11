NY Law May Remain Best Bet For Enforcing Foreign Awards

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- As a practical matter, a monetary judgment rendered by a court can be enforced and collected in a jurisdiction where the judgment-debtor has assets. For this reason, it is common — particularly in the cross-border transactions realm — for the judgment-creditors to look beyond the country where they obtained a money judgment in order to actually enforce and collect on that judgment. However, until recently, the matter of foreign judgment enforcement was, for the most part, governed by local laws and not by any set of international rules.[1] Recognizing this critical issue, this July, the Hague Conference on Private International Law...

