Citcon Fights To Keep Evidence In RiverPay Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An attorney for payment processor Citcon USA LLC fought to be able to use certain evidence in his and the company's defense in a contentious trade secrets fight with rival RiverPay Inc., telling a California federal judge Tuesday that RiverPay's objections to the evidence are unfounded. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, J. James Li of LiLaw Inc. sought ahead of a Wednesday hearing to head off RiverPay's push for sanctions against him for allegedly threatening a RiverPay director and executives with criminal action, as well as RiverPay's attempt to avoid summary judgment on its counterclaims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS