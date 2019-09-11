EEOC Puts Future Pay Data Collection On Hold For Now

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plans on not renewing its collection of pay data as part of businesses' annual employer information reports until after it assesses whether the two years' worth of information a Washington, D.C., federal judge recently ordered it to obtain is useful to its enforcement efforts. In a notice unveiled Wednesday that will run in Thursday's Federal Register, the EEOC said it significantly undershot the compliance cost estimate for businesses to submit yearly EEO-1 reports when it proposed expanding those reports in 2016 to include so-called Component 2 data to boost the agency's ability to fight pay inequity. The revised...

