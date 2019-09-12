It’s Time For Congress To Act On Data Privacy, Experts Say

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Members of the U.S. House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence were told Thursday that Congress should enact a robust data privacy law to protect digital identities at a time when identity theft techniques, including the use of artificial intelligence, are proliferating. A panel of privacy experts testified before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee's Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, raising concerns about the security of online identities, particularly in the financial services arena, in light of major recent hacks of private information. While certain federal and state laws already govern privacy and data protection, including the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act pertaining to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS