China Spares 16 US Goods From Duties Ahead Of Talks

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government unveiled a list of 16 products on Wednesday that it says will be exempt from tariffs ahead of a new round of talks with the U.S., including cancer treatment drugs and agricultural items such as shrimp seedlings and fish meal for animal feed. China's finance ministry said that the exemptions will stretch until the middle of next September, according to a Google translation. Tariffs already imposed on the 12 products on the first list, such as cancer drugs and animal feed, will be refunded, but tariffs levied on the four goods in the second list, such as feed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS