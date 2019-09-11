Norton Rose Prevails, Again, Over PE Firm's Fraud Claims

Law360, New York (September 11, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut private equity firm that lost a legal malpractice suit against Norton Rose Fulbright last year was handed another defeat Wednesday when a New York state judge threw out its fraud suit against the law firm and a group of companies that allegedly cheated the PE firm in a power plant deal. In a bench ruling, Justice Joel M. Cohen said New Canaan Capital Management LLC, which alleged attorneys Scott Naidech and A. Robert Colby duped it in a generating station deal in order to help a handful of its competitors, had failed to distinguish its claims from those in...

