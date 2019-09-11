State Dept. Approves Poland’s 1st F-35 Purchase In $6.5B Deal

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a $6.5 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Poland, the country’s first purchase of the advanced stealth aircraft, according to an announcement from the Pentagon on Wednesday. As Poland seeks to build a closer military partnership with the U.S., it is slated to buy 32 F-35s, 33 engines for the jets, and various support equipment and services, spare parts and related training, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which helps facilitate foreign arms sales. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the...

