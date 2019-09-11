5th Circ. Revives Whistleblower Suit Against Gov't Contractor

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Wednesday a lower court jumped the gun when it tossed a False Claims Act suit from a former employee of a nonprofit that employs disabled workers to do maintenance work for the government, finding he has offered enough evidence to keep his case alive for now. A three-judge panel reversed Professional Contract Services Inc.'s summary judgment win in former worker Esteban Garcia's FCA retaliation suit, kicking the case back to the lower court for a redo. There was a genuine dispute over whether the company's reason for terminating Garcia's — his purported failures in managing contracts he...

