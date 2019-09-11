Starr Need Not Defend Retailer Facing Calif. AG Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity is entitled to be reimbursed for defending a retail chain that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has accused of defrauding immigrants with false promises of easy credit, because the insurer never had a duty to defend the stores, a California federal judge said. Adir International LLC, doing business as the retail chain Curacao, and its CEO Ron Azarkman were not entitled to any payment of defense costs from Starr in a suit brought by the California Attorney General's Office under the state's unfair competition and false advertising laws, according to Tuesday's order granting Starr's motion for summary judgment....

