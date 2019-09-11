No Class Cert. For Wish-Bone Salad Dressing False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday denied certification to a proposed class of salad eaters alleging that the makers of Wish-Bone brand salad dressing deceived customers about the amount of extra virgin olive oil used in the products, saying the lead plaintiff hasn't established that anyone else shares his complaint. In a memorandum and order, U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle wrote that proposed class representative Arron Korte provided a "dearth of evidence" that Pinnacle Foods Group LLC's products had deceived buyers, saying the five reviews Korte points to as proof fall short of the mark. "As the record suggests that...

