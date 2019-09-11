Crypto Could Be 'Next Frontier' In Terror War, US Official Says

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Implementing robust safeguards to ensure cryptocurrencies are not used by nefarious actors is crucial to preventing them from becoming the "next frontier" in the fight against global terrorism, a high-ranking U.S. Treasury official said Wednesday. Speaking on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sigal Mandelker — the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence — highlighted the increased use of cryptocurrencies by terrorist groups, urging the fintech and cryptocurrency industry to apply its technological knowledge "to the tough problems we need to solve in illicit finance." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has previously said the misuse of cryptocurrency poses significant national security...

