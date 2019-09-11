Tucker Arensberg Ripped For Lawyer's Lost, Locked Texts

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A partner at Tucker Arensberg PC allegedly threw out his old firm-owned cellphone and all the text messages on it, and "forgot" the password for his new phone just as it was being sought in discovery, according to a scathing memo filed in a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday seeking to compel the texts' turnover for a fraud lawsuit. Prime Energy & Chemical LLC said Tucker Arensberg partner Michael A. Shiner claimed he had thrown away a cellphone he used through 2015, 2016 and most of 2017, losing all access to texts Prime Energy sought for its lawsuit accusing Shiner and the...

