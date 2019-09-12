Va. Judge Eyes Tossing Flynn Associate's Conviction

Law360, Alexandria, Va. (September 12, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday raised the possibility of ordering a new trial for an ex-business partner of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and appeared deeply skeptical about a July jury conviction for illegally lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga said at a hearing Thursday that federal prosecutors did not present any concrete evidence showing direct communication between Bijan Rafiekian and Turkey, siding with the Iranian American businessman's defense team that is escalating a legal fight for the court to issue an acquittal and a new trial. "There's no evidence of direct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS