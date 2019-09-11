4 Tips For Presenting A Patent Infringement Case To Jurors

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Convincing a jury that a patent has been infringed can be tricky, but attorneys can give themselves an edge at trial by developing a compelling narrative and teaching jurors without talking down to them. Within the courtroom, the process and mechanics of a patent case aren't all that different from other civil cases. But the technological complexities of patent law make it more difficult for lawyers trying to prove infringement. Gerald Ivey, a trial lawyer at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP, said litigators want to make sure their case is developing along two important lines: having a central theme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS