Antitrust, Digital Policy Collide In Top EU Enforcer's 2nd Term

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Europe’s top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, known for high-profile antitrust actions against U.S. technology companies, has been tapped to continue in her role for a second term while also being given an expanded purview covering the bloc’s digital policy. The dual mandates she’ll operate under raise questions about what to expect, but experts tell Law360 that doesn’t mean she’s not the right person for both jobs. During Vestager’s first five-year term, the European Commission cemented itself as a leader in the global push to scrutinize and punish large technology companies for anti-competitive conduct, sometimes stretching the boundaries of competition enforcement....

