Female Doctors' Pay Suit Decertified, But Heading To Trial

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge has ruled that a group of female doctors can proceed with claims a physician network paid them less than their male counterparts, but determined they can't proceed to trial as a unified class because too many unique questions about their pay remain. U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Wednesday denied Mercy Physician Associates Inc.'s motion for summary judgment in Sharon Bertroche, Gina Perri and Arleen Zahn-Hauser’s Iowa Wage Payment Collection Law and Equal Pay Act suit. How the physician network's compensation system determines payment remains a question for a jury, the judge said. “Although defendant asserts...

