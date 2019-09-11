Atty Sold Witness To Client For Reduced Sentence, Feds Say

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida criminal defense attorney committed conspiracy and obstructed justice when he sold his client access to a third-party cooperating witness and connected them through a false story in the hopes of getting the client a reduced sentence, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to an indictment unsealed Monday in Florida federal court, Nelson Israel Alfaro created a fake story about the relationship between his client — an already-sentenced criminal in a federal case — and Gilberto Eduardo De Los Rios, whom Alfaro paid to serve as a third-party cooperating witness. Alfaro accepted cash from the unnamed client and...

