Health Hires: Alston Bird, Goodwin, Xencor

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Alston & Bird has nabbed a former White House official who led President Donald Trump's opioid relief legislative efforts, WilmerHale has landed a former WilmerHale attorney to work on biotechnology and pharmaceutical deals and Xencor has hired a new general counsel, headlining Law360’s latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Alston & Bird LLP Jane Lucas Jane Lucas, a former special assistant in the Trump administration and former deputy associate counsel in the White House Counsel’s office, has joined Alston & Bird as a public policy, health care attorney in its Washington, D.C., office. During her time...

