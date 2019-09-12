9th Circ. Says ERISA Doesn't Preempt Hawaii Insurance Laws

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed a lower court’s ruling that axed an insurer’s demand for about $400,000 from a settlement paid to a motorcycle crash victim, saying Hawaii law restricting how insurers can regain payments from patients doesn't conflict with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision voiding the $400,779 lien that the Hawaii Management Alliance Association placed on a $1.5 million third-party settlement, which motorcyclist Randy Rudel struck with the man who hit him in an accident. Rudel suffered severe injuries in the collision and underwent partial leg and arm amputations....

