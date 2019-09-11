9th Circ. Shoots Down City's Challenge To Calif. Grid Project

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The city of San Juan Capistrano lacks standing to challenge the California Public Utility Commission’s approval of an electrical grid project on constitutional grounds in federal court, the Ninth Circuit held Wednesday, affirming a district court’s 2017 dismissal of the suit. The California city had taken issue with a San Diego Gas & Electric project to replace a transmission line and upgrade a substation, an undertaking the city opposed during the environmental review process. Ultimately, the commission approved the project following private meetings with the utility, a move the city alleged was illegal because the commission hadn’t given due consideration to...

