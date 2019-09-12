Achmea Doesn't Bar OK Of $330M Award, DC Court Says

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has confirmed a more than $330 million arbitral award against Romania that was issued to Swedish food investors, rejecting arguments that the court was foreclosed from doing so under the European Court of Justice's groundbreaking ruling in the Achmea case. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta concluded Wednesday that Romania had failed to show that the March 2018 decision issued by Europe's highest court divested the D.C. federal court of jurisdiction. In the case involving the Dutch insurer Achmea BV and Slovakia, the ECJ found the arbitration clause in a Dutch-Slovak bilateral investment treaty to be precluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS