High Court Allows Trump Admin. To Enforce Asylum Bar

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to reject asylum claims at the Southwest border from migrants who cross through a country besides their own, pausing a nationwide injunction that had blocked the policy. In an order without explanation, the Supreme Court agreed to allow the administration to enforce restrictions originally issued in July that bar nearly all non-Mexicans from applying for asylum at the southwest border, while the Ninth Circuit weighs the government’s appeal of a lower court’s injunction order. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented, faulting their colleagues for allowing a policy to be...

