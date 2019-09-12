9th Circ. Says No Malpractice By Quarles & Brady In Loan Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined to revive a lending company's $16 million fraud suit against Quarles & Brady LLP, ruling Wednesday none of its eight theories backing its professional malpractice claims involve a genuine issue of material fact. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel agreed with a lower court's finding that GemCap Lending hadn't been able to show how Quarles & Brady partner James Gatziolis concealed doubts about GemCap's ability to collect on loans made to a Quarles & Brady client, Crop USA Insurance Agency Inc. The panel quickly addressed and rejected each of the eight breach theories, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS