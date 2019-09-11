Calif. Lawmakers Authorize Statewide Rent Control

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers gave the green light Wednesday to a statewide cap on annual rent increases, in the latest attempt at combating the Golden State's housing crisis. Under the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, rent hikes are limited to 5% after inflation each year. On top of that, the measure provides added eviction protections to renters. The goal: Keep struggling Californian tenants in their homes, according to state Assemblyman David Chiu, who helped put the bill together. Assembly Bill 1482 cleared the state Assembly with a 46-22 vote and is now headed to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said...

