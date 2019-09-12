Fox Inks Deal With 'Bones' Stars, Producers In Profits Fight

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Fox has settled lawsuits over its sharing of profits of the hit TV show "Bones," in a fight that led to stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and some producers being awarded $179 million before a judge recently cut it down to around $50 million. Daniel Saunders of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, who represents Deschanel, Boreanaz and producer Kathleen Reichs, told Law360 on Thursday that the suits have been settled amicably but that the terms are confidential. The actors and producers had accused 21st Century Fox Inc. and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. of withholding tens of millions of the crime drama’s...

