LeBron Can't Get 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Registration

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is refusing to grant NBA star LeBron James a trademark registration for “Taco Tuesday,” calling it a “commonplace term” that cannot be locked up by one person. The Los Angeles Lakers forward applied last month to register the term, which he uses for a popular recurring video series on social media, but a USPTO examining attorney said Wednesday that the term failed to function as a trademark. “Taco Tuesday is a widely used message used by various parties to express enthusiasm for tacos by promoting and celebrating them on a dedicated weekday,” Won T. Oh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS