Arco Wants Jury Trial Over NM Uranium Mine Cleanup

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Following failed settlement talks, oil company Arco has notified a federal court it wants a jury trial over cleanup liability for a Superfund site on tribal land, a former uranium mine that Arco departed in the mid-1980s with a cleanup payment of $43 million. In a one-sentence filing Wednesday, Arco — also known as Atlantic Richfield Co. — said it “demands a trial by jury on any … issue so triable" with regard to the Jackpile site on Pueblo of Laguna land 40 miles west of Albuquerque. The site was mined for uranium from approximately 1953 to 1982. Arco's $43.6 million...

