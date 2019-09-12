McCarter & English Loses Challenge To Expert's Filing

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has rejected McCarter & English LLP's challenge to a private school's expert affidavit submitted in a legal malpractice action over the firm's representation of the school in an intellectual property case. Superior Court Judge Janetta D. Marbrey "deemed sufficient" the report by the expert, Martin J. Jennings, that McCarter & English committed malpractice by not informing The Lewis School of Princeton's insurer about an underlying trademark suit, according to the Aug. 30 order, which was publicly posted on Wednesday. McCarter & English had blasted the report as inadequate, telling the court in a July letter that...

