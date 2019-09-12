Pradaxa User's $542K Jury Win Upheld, Despite 'Close Call'

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge on Wednesday rejected Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals' bid to escape its first loss in several bellwether trials over its blood thinner Pradaxa, saying that despite it being "a close call," there was sufficient evidence that additional warnings would have made a difference to a man who suffered internal bleeding on the drug. In a 65-page ruling, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman denied the motion for judgment or a new trial, upholding the $542,464 verdict a Hartford jury awarded plaintiff Eugene Roberto earlier this year, despite some skepticism about the strength of the evidence supporting Roberto's case. Roberto was...

