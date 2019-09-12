Mass. Appeals Court Denies Raytheon's $8.3M Tax Refund Bid

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. government contractor Raytheon Co. cannot expand petitions that successfully abated Massachusetts tax assessments to additionally claim a refund of $8.3 million in taxes the company alleged it overpaid, the state Appeals Court ruled Thursday. A panel of three justices unanimously rejected Raytheon's arguments that separate appeals of corporate excise tax assessments the state Department of Revenue issued in tax years 2007 and 2012 permitted the contractor to seek a refund of taxes it claimed were overpaid due to miscalculations. The assessments were ultimately abated, but the court said Raytheon didn't officially seek a tax refund within the three-year statute of...

