GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has lauded a privacy shield data pact relied on by thousands of businesses, the probes into Google's search and advertising policies have highlighted cracks between enforcers, and the Federal Trade Commission said it's working on new guidance for tech companies. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ US Commends Privacy Shield Data Pact as Latest Review Begins The Trump administration signaled Wednesday that it was ready to again defend the strength of the trans-Atlantic Privacy Shield data transfer pact relied on by more than 5,000 U.S. companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS