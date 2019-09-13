Calif. Privacy Law Could Alter Litigation Risks Nationwide

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- While much has been written about the California Consumer Privacy Act, the focus has primarily been on the new rights it affords California consumers to have access to and control use of their data and opt out of many transfers to third parties. While this is a sea change in data privacy legislation in the United States, perhaps the greatest risk to businesses covered by the CCPA is that the CCPA creates a private right of action — with substantial statutory damages — for data breaches. This change will likely reset litigation risks in California in the post-data-breach context and may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS