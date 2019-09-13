Atty Error In Sentencing Advice Doesn't Justify New Trial

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia appeals panel on Thursday said a man convicted in a violent rape and kidnapping hadn’t shown that he was unduly hurt by his lawyer’s erroneous advice regarding his potential sentencing. The three-judge panel affirmed a trial judge’s dismissal of an appeal brought by James Earl Blackmon. Blackmon, who was convicted twice for a violent attack at a D.C. residence, had argued that his public defender wrongly told him in a run-up to a retrial that he couldn’t receive a sentence of more than the 34 years imposed at his first trial. That contributed to Blackmon’s rejection of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS