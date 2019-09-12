Gas Industry Drivers Get Partial Cert. In Pa. FLSA Case

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge partly granted collective certification to a group of drilling-industry drivers for an Oakdale, Pennsylvania-based logistics company who claimed they were wrongfully classified as contractors and denied overtime, but declined to expand the class nationwide in her ruling Thursday. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer gave conditional certification under the Fair Labor Standards Act to drivers who ran light trucks and SUVs for suburban Pittsburgh-based Titan Logistics & Resources LLC while jointly employed by Titan and United Vision Logistics, the national company that UVL had a terminal operating agreement with until November 2017. The judge said the drivers'...

