6th Circ. Axes Workers' Fiat Chrysler-UAW Collusion Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday ruled that Fiat Chrysler workers don't have a right to sue the company and the United Automobile Workers for colluding against their interests during collective bargaining, affirming a lower court's decision that the employees have not demonstrated any breach of their union contract. The panel rejected a bid by plaintiffs Beverly Swanigan, Brian Lee Keller and Sheri Anolick to get the federal appeals court to revive their proposed class action stemming from revelations in 2017 that UAW officials took millions of dollars in bribes from Fiat Chrysler to promote the company's interests during collective bargaining. "Plaintiffs cannot...

